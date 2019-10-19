NASCAR at Kansas 2019: Start Time, Ticket Info, Lineup, TV Schedule and More

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Daniel Hemric and Kevin Harvick will be among those chasing precious points to aid qualification in the 2019 NASCAR playoff picture when they compete in Sunday's Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway.

Kyle Larson has already qualified, along with Ryan Blaney, but it's still up in the air for many in the standings, particularly defending champion Joey Logano, who faces a challenge just to avoid elimination. It's a similar story for Chase Elliott, who thrived on this track 12 months ago and needs a repeat performance to avoid the cull as the Round of 12 concludes.

Schedule

Busch Pole Qualifying

Date: Saturday, October 19

Time: 1:35 p.m. ET/6:35 p.m. BST

TV Info: NBCSN

Live Stream: NBC Sports App.

Date: Sunday, October 20

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. BST

TV Info: NBC



Live Stream: NBC Sports App.



Tickets: KansasSpeedway.com, StubHub.

Lineup

00 Landon Cassill

1 Kurt Busch

2 Brad Keselowski

3 Austin Dillon

4 Kevin Harvick

6 Ryan Newman

8 Daniel Hemric

9 Chase Elliott

10 Aric Almirola

11 Denny Hamlin

12 Ryan Blaney

13 Ty Dillon

14 Clint Bowyer

15 Ross Chastain

17 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

18 Kyle Busch

19 Martin Truex Jr.

20 Erik Jones

21 Paul Menard

22 Joey Logano

24 William Byron

27 Reed Sorenson

32 Corey Lajoie

34 Michael McDowell

36 Matt Tifft

37 Chris Buescher

38 David Ragan

41 Daniel Suarez

42 Kyle Larson

43 Bubba Wallace

47 Ryan Preece

48 Jimmie Johnson

51 JJ Yeley

52 Austin Theriault

53 Josh Bilicki

66 Joey Gase

77 Timmy Hill

88 Alex Bowman

95 Matt DiBenedetto

96 Parker Kligerman

Pre-qualifying, per the NASCAR website.

Logano is seemingly in jeopardy, residing in the final Round of 8 spot in the standings.

However, as USA Today's Bob Pockrass pointed out, the Cup champion is 18 points ahead of Alex Bowman and is thus above the cut line. Even so, Pockrass noted how a win on Sunday from any driver below the line would vault them into the next round.

Yet Pockrass also pointed out how Logano knows what it takes to triumph at Kansas Speedway, having crossed the line first in 2015. Elliott did the same thing in 2018, when the Hendrick Motorsports star led for 44 laps. More of the same is will be the target for Elliott, who resides on the wrong side of the cut line and faces elimination.

Matching those exploits won't be easy in such a loaded fielded that includes Harvick. The 43-year-old has a storied history in Kansas City, with a hat-trick of victories to his credit.

Meanwhile, Blaney is the driver with momentum, having won at the 1000Bulbs.com 500 at Talladega Superspeedway earlier in October. Both Blaney and Harvick showcased their skills during the final practice session Friday.

Harvick clocked the second quickest lap at 177.096 mph, while Blaney was fifth-fastest with a lap time of 176.725 mph, according to the NASCAR website. However, Richard Childress Racing ace Hemric topped the board at 177.830 mph.

Any member of that trio could finish ahead of Larson, who was second here in 2014, while Denny Hamlin hasn't won in Kansas since 2012.