Cowboys' Jerry Jones Avoids Antonio Brown Question: 'I Like Our Depth'

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistOctober 18, 2019

El wide receiver Antonio Brown de los Patriots de Nueva Inglaterra durante el partido ante los Dolphins de Miami, el domingo 15 de septiembre de 2019, en Miami Gardens, Florid. (AP Foto/Lynne Sladky, archivo)
Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

It doesn't sound as though Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has any plans on signing Antonio Brown amid the seven-time Pro Bowler's uncertain legal troubles.

Jones sidestepped a question about Brown during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan's Ben & Skin Show on Friday by pointing to the team's depth in the receiving corps, h/t Pro Football Talk's Charean Williams:

"Again, I don't want to be talking about any player. I like our depth. We've got guys that we haven't seen, 81 [Jon'Vea Johnson, who is on injured reserve]. We've got some players out there that I think give us as good a depth at receiver that we have on the squad—let me real clear about that—as I've seen us have in years. So, I'm not speaking to Antonio. I'm not speaking to anybody, but I believe we would go with the depth we have."

    

