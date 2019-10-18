TMZ: Lonzo Ball, Pelicans Deny Alan Foster Claims About Serious Ankle Injury

Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press

Big Baller Brand co-founder Alan Foster said Friday that New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball has torn ligaments in his ankle.

According to TMZ Sports, Foster made the claim in a YouTube video in an effort to "expose" Lonzo and the Ball family after he was ousted from Big Baller Brand and accused of stealing more than $2 million from Lonzo in a lawsuit.

Foster said Ball requires surgery to repair the alleged ligament damage, but both Lonzo and the Pelicans have denied the claims.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.