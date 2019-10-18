Cordy Glenn Suspended 1 Game by Bengals for 'Internal Disciplinary Reasons'

Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals announced Friday they suspended offensive tackle Cordy Glenn for Sunday's Week 7 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars because of "internal disciplinary reasons."

Glenn suffered a concussion in August and has yet to appear in a game during the 2019 NFL season.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

