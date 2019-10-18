Cordy Glenn Suspended 1 Game by Bengals for 'Internal Disciplinary Reasons'

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 18, 2019

CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 23: Cordy Glenn #77 of the Cincinnati Bengals stands on the sideline during the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals announced Friday they suspended offensive tackle Cordy Glenn for Sunday's Week 7 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars because of "internal disciplinary reasons."

Glenn suffered a concussion in August and has yet to appear in a game during the 2019 NFL season.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

