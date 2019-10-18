Cordy Glenn Suspended 1 Game by Bengals for 'Internal Disciplinary Reasons'October 18, 2019
Kirk Irwin/Getty Images
The Cincinnati Bengals announced Friday they suspended offensive tackle Cordy Glenn for Sunday's Week 7 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars because of "internal disciplinary reasons."
Glenn suffered a concussion in August and has yet to appear in a game during the 2019 NFL season.
