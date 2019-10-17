Former NASCAR Team Owner Lonnie Troxell Found Dead in Ohio River

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 18, 2019

LONG POND, PA - JULY 29: A detailed view of the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series logo and helmet as it was announced that Gander Outdoors will sponsor the series in 2019 prior to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Gander Outdoors 400 at Pocono Raceway on July 29, 2018 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images)
Sarah Crabill/Getty Images

Former NASCAR team owner Lonnie Troxell was pronounced dead after his body was found in the Ohio River on Tuesday. 

He was 68.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office report obtained by Billy Kobin of the Louisville Courier Journal, no cause of death has been determined. Troxell lived near the area where his body was found, near Louisville.

From 2000-04, Troxell owned a Gander Outdoors Truck Series team which competed in a total of 75 races. His trucks featured various drivers, most notably Wayne Edwards, who drove the most for Troxell.

Friend Sharon Bowles told Kobin that Troxell worked as a builder after leaving NASCAR. He and his wife had homes in Louisville and Florida.

"He was just my best friend all around," Bowles said. "I can't believe he's not with us. I'm devastated. He was just an awesome human being."

 

