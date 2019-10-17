Former NASCAR Team Owner Lonnie Troxell Found Dead in Ohio River

Sarah Crabill/Getty Images

Former NASCAR team owner Lonnie Troxell was pronounced dead after his body was found in the Ohio River on Tuesday.

He was 68.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office report obtained by Billy Kobin of the Louisville Courier Journal, no cause of death has been determined. Troxell lived near the area where his body was found, near Louisville.

From 2000-04, Troxell owned a Gander Outdoors Truck Series team which competed in a total of 75 races. His trucks featured various drivers, most notably Wayne Edwards, who drove the most for Troxell.

Friend Sharon Bowles told Kobin that Troxell worked as a builder after leaving NASCAR. He and his wife had homes in Louisville and Florida.