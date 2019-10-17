Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton Available to Pinch Hit vs. Astros Despite Quad Injury

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

New York Yankees star Giancarlo Stanton could be a factor in the American League Championship Series despite a quadriceps injury that has kept him out for the past two games.

Per MLB.com's Bryan Hoch, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Stanton is an option as a pinch hitter and designated hitter after running at about 60 percent prior to Thursday's Game 4 against the Houston Astros.

During his pregame press conference, Boone told reporters today was an "encouraging" step for Stanton and there is the "possibility" of him being used.

Per ESPN's Marly Rivera, the earliest Stanton would play is in Game 5 on Friday night. He was kept out of the Yankees' Game 4 lineup, with Edwin Encarnacion at designated hitter and Brett Gardner in left field.

Stanton was a surprise absence in Game 2 of the ALCS due to a strained right quad he suffered while running out an infield single in the second inning of New York's 7-0 victory in the series opener. The four-time All-Star finished Game 1, going 2-for-4 with a solo homer in the sixth inning.

Per MLB rules, if the Yankees had to replace Stanton on the roster with a healthy player, he would also have to sit out the World Series should they advance.

Injuries have been a problem for Stanton throughout the 2019 season. He only played 18 games during the regular season due to two separate stints on the injured list for a biceps strain and a knee injury.

With Stanton unavailable for Game 4, the Yankees will attempt to even the ALCS against the Astros, with the first pitch scheduled for 8:08 p.m. ET Thursday.