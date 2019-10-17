Warriors' D'Angelo Russell Hints at Future Super Team with KAT, Devin Booker

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade once spent the early years of their respective careers envisioning teaming up at some point. Now, three of the NBA's latest rising stars may have their sights set on a similar path.

During a sitdown with SLAM magazine, Golden State Warriors guard D'Angelo Russell joked that he, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker and Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns might be looking to team up one day.

"We gotta do this again, when we're all on the same team," Russell told SLAM of a possible future feature. "Nah, don't cut it. Y'all got it on footage. When we're all on the same team—I ain't gonna tell you which team because I don't know—we're gonna do this again."

Towns (No. 1 overall pick), Russell (No. 2) and Booker (No. 13) all entered the league together in 2015. However, their friendship goes way back to when they were teenagers, as they detailed to SLAM:

"For us, at this point, it's bigger than basketball," Booker said. "We know each other's families. This is way bigger than the game."

Russell's latest quotes, while noteworthy, are not exactly stunning. There has been no shortage of speculation in recent years that the trio may wind up as teammates at some point.

When Booker signed a five-year, $158 million max contract with Phoenix in July 2018, Russell was one of the first to congratulate him:

Russell later told The Athletic's Michael Scotto in August 2018 that Booker is his "best friend."

Last November, Booker made it clear he wouldn't mind sharing a backcourt with Russell.

"I would love to play with him," Booker said, per Newsday's Greg Logan. "He makes people around him better. He's a dynamic player. He has the utmost confidence in himself that I don’t think will change ever. That's why we have the relationship that we do."

The opportunity for Russell to team up with either Booker or Towns had a chance to become a reality this past summer as the 23-year-old hit free agency. Darren Wolfson of 5 Eyewitness News reported in June the Timberwolves had attempted to land a sign-and-trade for Russell.

However, it was the Warriors who wound up acquiring the 2019 All-Star.

Barring trades, this trio's super team will have to wait a few more years. Russell is under contract through 2023, and Towns and Booker are each signed through 2024.