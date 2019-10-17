Report: Makur Maker Petitions to Gain 2020 NBA Draft Eligibility

Photo credit: 247Sports

California prospect Makur Maker has filed a petition to gain eligibility directly into the 2020 NBA draft despite currently being in high school.

"The NBA Players Association is helping Makur get eligible," a source told Jonathan Givony of ESPN. "We've submitted all the transcripts and are waiting to hear back from the league office. The NBPA thinks he will receive it. More than likely will be in this draft class."

Maker is in his fifth year at Pacific Academy in Irvine, California and will turn 19 years old in November, which could give him a good shot at being eligible to make the jump directly to the pros.

NBA rules state players are required to be one year removed from when their class was supposed to graduate in order to be eligible for the draft. While most top prospects spend the year in college, some have gotten immediate eligibility, including Anfernee Simons and Thon Maker, Makur's cousin.

If he does enter the 2020 draft, he could be a sought after prospect thanks to his raw talent and athleticism.

The center is considered the No. 7 overall prospect in the 2020 class and second-best center in the country, per 247Sports. At 6'11" with great length, Maker can be a force in the low post on both ends of the court.

While his offensive game mostly consists of work in the paint, he runs the floor well and could become an immediate contributor in the NBA even as he rounds out the rest of his game.

Givony and Mike Schmitz of ESPN listed Maker as the No. 21 prospect in the 2021 class, although he could get a better look if he is cleared to enter a year earlier.

Maker is also keeping his options open in case he does spend a year in college. The big man took a surprising visit to Howard University earlier this month and has scholarship offers from Oregon and USC.