Rams' Sean McVay on Jalen Ramsey Playing After Trade: 'That's the Goal'

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay expressed hope Thursday that newly acquired cornerback Jalen Ramsey will be able to play Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, McVay said: "The goal is to be able to do that, but we'll be smart about it. I think that we definitely want to have the intent to get him ready to go and we'll always make smart decisions. But, yes, that's the goal."

Ramsey, who came over in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars for two first-round picks and a fourth-round pick, missed the Jags' past three games with a back injury.

The Rams need as much secondary help as they can get against a potent Falcons passing attack led by quarterback Matt Ryan, wide receiver Julio Jones and tight end Austin Hooper. That is especially true after some of the personnel moves L.A. made this week.

In addition to placing cornerback Aqib Talib on injured reserve, the Rams traded cornerback Marcus Peters to the Baltimore Ravens. That leaves defensive coordinator Wade Phillips with little to speak of in terms of accomplished corners aside from Ramsey.

Also, over the past three games (all losses), the Rams have allowed an average of 290 passing yards per game after surrendering just 193 passing yards per game during a 3-0 start.

The 24-year-old Ramsey is a two-time Pro Bowler and one-time First-Team All-Pro over four NFL seasons and is widely considered one of the NFL's top corners.

Ramsey boasts nine interceptions and 45 passes defended in his career, and through three games this season, he has registered 17 tackles, one pass breakup and one forced fumble.

If Ramsey is not able to play Sunday either due to injury or lack of time needed to learn the playbook adequately, McVay may have to piece together a patchwork secondary against Atlanta.

Fifth-year mean Troy Hill is the only corner other than Talib or Peters to draw a start for L.A. this season, so he would likely occupy the No. 1 cornerback spot with Nickell Robey-Coleman in the slot and either Darious Williams or rookie third-round pick David Long on the other side.