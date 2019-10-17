Massimiliano Allegri Plays Down Manchester United Links, Citing Language Barrier

ISABELLA BONOTTO/Getty Images

Massimiliano Allegri has attempted to play down strong links with Manchester United.

Tuttosport (h/t MailOnline's Ben Nagle) recently reported the former Juventus boss is "very close" to replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford after United's disastrous start to the new season:

However, speaking at the Football Coaches Association symposium, Allegri joked that his English is not yet good enough for him to coach in the Premier League, per Przeglad Sportowy (h/t Josh Thomas of Goal):

"I don't speak English enough yet, but I'm learning."

Solskjaer's days as United manager increasingly look numbered.

He started brilliantly after replacing Jose Mourinho in an interim capacity last December.

He oversaw a run of 14 wins in his first 17 matches in charge, including United's remarkable comeback victory against Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League:

However, he was then given the job on a permanent basis in March, and the Red Devils' form has since collapsed:

Most concerning early in the 2019-20 season has been just how uninspiring United's football has been.

After thrashing Chelsea 4-0 on the opening weekend of the campaign, they have scored just five goals in their seven league matches since.

Mourinho was dismissed last season after a 3-1 loss to Liverpool at Anfield.

The league-leading Reds visit Old Trafford on Sunday and are odds-on to continue their remarkable run of 17 league wins on the bounce, per Caesars.

If they do indeed stretch that run to 18, especially in convincing fashion, Solskjaer could go the same way Mourinho did.

In such a scenario, Allegri would be a sensible replacement for the Norwegian.

The 52-year-old has plenty of experience, having managed seven clubs over 16 years, and he is fresh from winning five consecutive Serie A titles with Juve.