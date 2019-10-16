Jaguars' Doug Marrone Says Explaining Jalen Ramsey Trade 'Not My Job'

Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

Out of sight, out of mind.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone met with reporters Wednesday and wasn't in the mood to explain the inner-workings that sent cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the Los Angeles Rams via trade Tuesday.

"It's not my job," Marrone said, in part:

Jaguars executive vice president Tom Coughlin did release a statement, however:

Ramsey was drafted by the Jaguars fifth overall in 2016. The 24-year-old requested a trade from Jacksonville on Sept. 16, and he hasn't played since the Jags' Week 3 20-7 win over Tennessee on Sept. 19.

Prior to his trade request, Ramsey got into a sideline tiff with Marrone. However, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Ramsey's desire to depart Jacksonville was "not about Marrone":

Ramsey gave his side of the story on UNINTERRUPTED's 17 Weeks podcast (h/t ESPN's Michael DiRocco):

"Some disrespectful things were said on their end that made me definitely walk out and call my agent as soon as I walked out, and I told him, I said, 'It's time; my time is up here in Jacksonville. I want to ask for a trade.' I was truly at peace. I wasn't in a mindset of making a decision while I was angry; I was completely calm. I still stand by my decision to ask for a trade."

After getting his wish and landing in L.A., Ramsey again took to the 17 Weeks podcast to express how "overjoyed" he felt:

Marrone, meanwhile, has to turn his attention to the players still rostered on the Jaguars and the "frustration" associated with being 2-4.

Moving forward, Tre Herndon will continue to start where Ramsey used to in Jacksonville's secondary.

The Jaguars travel to Cincinnati to face the 0-6 Bengals on Sunday.