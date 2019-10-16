Jaguars' Doug Marrone Says Explaining Jalen Ramsey Trade 'Not My Job'October 17, 2019
Out of sight, out of mind.
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone met with reporters Wednesday and wasn't in the mood to explain the inner-workings that sent cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the Los Angeles Rams via trade Tuesday.
"It's not my job," Marrone said, in part:
Jaguars executive vice president Tom Coughlin did release a statement, however:
Ramsey was drafted by the Jaguars fifth overall in 2016. The 24-year-old requested a trade from Jacksonville on Sept. 16, and he hasn't played since the Jags' Week 3 20-7 win over Tennessee on Sept. 19.
Prior to his trade request, Ramsey got into a sideline tiff with Marrone. However, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Ramsey's desire to depart Jacksonville was "not about Marrone":
Ramsey gave his side of the story on UNINTERRUPTED's 17 Weeks podcast (h/t ESPN's Michael DiRocco):
"Some disrespectful things were said on their end that made me definitely walk out and call my agent as soon as I walked out, and I told him, I said, 'It's time; my time is up here in Jacksonville. I want to ask for a trade.' I was truly at peace. I wasn't in a mindset of making a decision while I was angry; I was completely calm. I still stand by my decision to ask for a trade."
After getting his wish and landing in L.A., Ramsey again took to the 17 Weeks podcast to express how "overjoyed" he felt:
Marrone, meanwhile, has to turn his attention to the players still rostered on the Jaguars and the "frustration" associated with being 2-4.
Moving forward, Tre Herndon will continue to start where Ramsey used to in Jacksonville's secondary.
The Jaguars travel to Cincinnati to face the 0-6 Bengals on Sunday.
'They Are Who We Thought They Were' 🗣
13 years ago today, late Cardinals coach Dennis Green gave an all-time press conference