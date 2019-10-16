TMZ: Errol Spence Jr. Charged with DWI After Flipping Ferrari in Scary Crash

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Unified welterweight boxing champion Errol Spence Jr. has been charged with driving while intoxicated, a class B misdemeanor, following a one-car crash that took place early last Thursday morning, according to TMZ Sports.

Police said Spence was driving his Ferrari at high speeds on a Dallas street at 2:53 a.m. CT when the car crashed, jumped a median and rolled over multiple times. J.D. Miles of CBS Dallas provided security camera footage of the crash.

The 29-year-old did not suffer any serious injuries, coming away with "several broken teeth," per TMZ Sports. He's since been released from the hospital and is expected to recover fully.

Spence made his first public post-crash comments on Wednesday, per Manouk Akopyan of Boxing Scene, writing "No broken bones, I'm a savage!!" in an Instagram Stories post.

That was deleted minutes later, per Akopyan, who also reported news from a source that Spence "remains hospitalized under regular care and a further update on his health condition will be provided as soon as the family is ready to share new developments."

Spence, who is 26-0 lifetime, most recently beat Shawn Porter via split decision for the WBC welterweight title, unifying the belt with his IBF championship.

As for the charges, a Dallas police spokesman said the following Wednesday, per ESPN's Dan Rafael.

"Mr. Spence has been released from the hospital and will need to address those charges. As for getting a speed of the vehicle, we will not be getting one. It was a single-car accident with no other criminal charges. Therefore, no reason to get a warrant to pull the [black box] of the vehicle."

As Rafael noted, it's unclear when Spence will get back in the ring, but Rafael wrote that previous plans "called for Spence to return in the main event of another Premier Boxing Champions main event on Fox pay-per-view Jan. 23 against former welterweight and junior welterweight world titleholder Danny Garcia."

Garcia, 31, is 35-2 on the professional level and currently holds the WBC Silver welterweight title after beating Adrian Granados via KO on April 20. Garcia won his first 33 fights before falling to Keith Thurman in 2017.