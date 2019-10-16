Former Broncos, Texans QB Brock Osweiler Retires from NFL at Age 28

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

After going unsigned through the first couple of months of 2019, Brock Osweiler has retired from the NFL, per Mike Klis of 9News.

Osweiler discussed his decision with Klis on Wednesday:

"I'm extremely grateful for the time I did receive playing in the National Football League. The experiences I did have, people I did meet, relationships I did make—I'm not going to dwell on the things that didn't happen in my career. Being a kid from Kalispell, Montana, playing for the Denver Broncos, winning a Super Bowl, having the opportunity to sign a second contract—when you look back on it, I couldn't be more appreciative. It was great."

The 28-year-old spent seven seasons in the NFL appearing in 49 games (30 starts) with the Denver Broncos, Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins.

Osweiler was a second-round pick in the 2012 NFL draft but saw little game action in his first three years sitting behind Peyton Manning. He eventually got his chance in 2015 with Manning injured, leading the Broncos to a 5-2 record as a starter.

Manning returned to the field for the playoffs and led Denver to a Super Bowl title.

"There is no way we get to that Super Bowl without Brock," former teammate Chris Harris said, per Klis.

The quarterback signed a $72 million contract with the Texans the next offseason, helping the squad reach the divisional round of the playoffs. However, he personally struggled with 15 touchdowns, 16 interceptions and a 72.2 quarterback rating in 15 games.

He was traded to the Cleveland Browns in a salary dump before returning to Denver, where he continued to struggle.

Osweiler saw one more chance in 2018 with the Miami Dolphins but his 32.2 Total QBR would've been 32nd out of 34 quarterbacks if he had qualified, per Pro Football Reference.

Though he reportedly worked out with the Indianapolis Colts following Andrew Luck's retirement, per ESPN's Field Yates, the quarterback's career has now come to an end.