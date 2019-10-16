Report: Yankees 'Pissed' at Astros over Alleged Sign Stealing in ALCS Game 1

Elsa/Getty Images

The New York Yankees believe the Houston Astros were whistling to steal signs during Game 1 of the ALCS, and they're not happy about it.

"The whole dugout was pissed," a source told Andy Martino of SNY. "Everyone was chirping."

A Yankees coach reportedly noticed the whistling coming from the Astros dugout during certain pitches last Saturday. The two sides argued about the situation during the game, which apparently caused Houston to stop the whistling in Game 2.

The sign-stealing hasn't seemed to affect the series to this point, with the Yankees earning a 7-0 win in Game 1 despite the alleged whistling. The Astros have won the last two games without the actions from the dugout, taking a 2-1 series lead.

However, this also isn't the first time an opponent has accused the Astros of breaking some unwritten rules in the game.

Another executive told Martino that the team has been stealing signs for "years."

A rival coach even believed the team has used cameras to gain an advantage.

"They are NASA," the coach said. "If a pitcher is tipping and the players can see from the dugout, no biggie. If they get it from somewhere else, that's dicey."

The Yankees seemingly changed their signs during Game 2 to avoid the situation, via Mike Vaccaro of the New York Post.