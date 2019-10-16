Lee Ann Walker Records 58 Penalty Strokes at Senior LPGA Championship

BETH HALL/Associated Press

Golf has many strange rules, some bordering on laughably complex. A violation of one such rule cost golfer Lee Ann Walker 58 strokes at this week's Senior LGPA Championship.

Walker was assessed the exorbitant penalties after having her caddy behind her during putts for most of the first two rounds at the event. The USGA and R&A banned caddies from lining golfers up for putts in a change earlier this year.

Walker said she was unaware of the change before being informed midway through Round 2. She then informed officials of her violations, taking a two-stroke penalty for every misstep. In total, she finished her first two rounds with scores of 127-90—a pair of rounds more befitting of an inexperienced amateur.

"We had her recreate the times that that happened," LPGA rules official Marty Robinson told Beth Ann Nichols of Golfweek.

Walker was not disqualified from the event because she did not know about her violations in Round 1. She was cut from the three-round event, regardless, with one of the most eye-popping penalty tallies in golf history.