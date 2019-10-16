NBA Rumors: Buddy Hield Offered 4-Year, $90M Contract by Kings; Seeking $110M

Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press

The Sacramento Kings and shooting guard Buddy Hield are reportedly $20 million apart in contract talks ahead of Monday's deadline for a rookie-scale extension.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported Wednesday the Kings have offered a four-year, $90 million deal, but Hield and his agent, Brandon Rosenthal, are seeking around $110 million.

The 26-year-old University of Oklahoma product is "prepared to bet on himself" as a restricted free agent in 2020 if the Kings' offer doesn't improve, per Haynes.

Hield affirmed his commitment to Sacramento during an interview with Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee last week, but his frustration with the lack of progress toward a deal was evident:

"We need to get that done. I want to get that done, for sure. If it doesn't get done, things could go the other way. This is where I want to be, so it would be good for me to be here in Sacramento. If I'm their guy, I think they should make it happen already. I want to build a future here. I want to be here, but we have to see something. Something's gotta come to the table. We have a week and a half to see what that brings, but I want to be here."

The Bahamas native added: "I'm ready to get this s--t done."

Hield joined the Kings as part of the blockbuster DeMarcus Cousins trade with the New Orleans Pelicans in February 2017. He made just 57 appearances for NOLA after the team selected the 2016 Naismith College Player of the Year with the sixth overall pick in the 2016 NBA draft.

He's coming off the best statistical season of his career. He averaged 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists while playing all 82 regular-season games. He shot 45.8 percent from the field, including 42.7 percent on threes, which ranked seventh in the league.

Hield and point guard De'Aaron Fox give the Kings a terrific foundation. While they likely aren't ready to contend in the loaded Western Conference during the 2019-20 campaign, losing the former Sooners standout would be a major setback in the team's rebuilding efforts.

He'd be a coveted target on the free-agent market next summer if Sacramento doesn't get an extension done.