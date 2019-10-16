Redskins QB Alex Smith Says He Had 17 Surgeries on Gruesome Broken Leg Injury

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Washington quarterback Alex Smith apparently underwent far more surgeries than originally thought following a gruesome leg injury he suffered in a November contest against the Houston Texans.

According to Thom Loverro of the Washington Times, Smith told an audience at an Inova Sports Medicine event on Oct. 2 in Fairfax, Virginia, that he underwent 17 surgeries.

Loverro noted that stands in stark contrast to a December report that said he had six surgeries in an effort to remove tissue after he was diagnosed with an infection following an operation on his broken fibula and tibia.

The 35-year-old has played for the San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs and Washington since he was the No. 1 overall pick of the 2005 draft out of Utah. It wouldn't be a surprise if the three-time Pro Bowler walked away from football following such an ordeal, but he is working his way back to the field.

"Without a doubt," the Washington state native said when asked if he wants to play again during an August interview with announcer Larry Michael (h/t Ethan Cadeaux of NBC Sports Washington). "Just for the challenge sake, and for life. I still feel like I'm young at heart and got a lot left ahead of me. I want to take that on."

On Monday, Rhiannon Walker of The Athletic reported Smith was at one of the team's practices and threw the ball 25-30 yards downfield while "working on his drop backs."

While it is unclear where Smith fits in Washington's long-term plans with rookie Dwayne Haskins as the presumed future franchise quarterback and a new head coach eventually on the way, he is under contract through 2022 with a potential out in 2021, per Spotrac.