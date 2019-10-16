Alabama Student Connor Croll Arrested for Alleged LSU-Florida Game Bomb Threat

Marianna Massey/Getty Images

University of Alabama freshman student Connor Croll was arrested Sunday for allegedly calling in a bomb threat to Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, during last week's football game between the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators.

According to WBRZ (h/t ESPN), it is stated in a police affidavit that Croll told police he called in the bomb threat when his friend was "on the verge of losing a large bet."

LSU went on to beat Florida 42-28, resulting in the Tigers moving up to No. 2 in the AP Poll and the Gators dropping to No. 9.

The 19-year-old Croll, who is a native of Crozet, Virginia, was officially jailed Sunday as a "fugitive from justice."

Despite the threat, the game wasn't halted, and an LSU spokesperson explained how the bomb threat was ultimately handled: "Protocol was followed efficiently and effectively to quickly ascertain the source of the threat. That protocol including an immediate sweep of the stadium and a multi-agency investigation, which led to the suspect being identified within minutes and arrested soon thereafter."

With the win over Florida, LSU moved to 6-0 on the season, and it is technically tied atop the SEC West with the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide.

LSU has been among college football's most pleasant surprises thanks to the play of senior quarterback Joe Burrow, who is in the thick of the Heisman Trophy conversation by virtue of his 2,157 passing yards, 25 touchdowns and three interceptions in the Tigers' new spread offense.

Provided Alabama and LSU can both win each of their next two games, they are on a collision course for a Nov. 9 meeting in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to perhaps determine the No. 1 team in the nation and the front-runner to represent the SEC West in the SEC Championship Game.