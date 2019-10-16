Jon Jones Pleads No-Contest to Disorderly Conduct in Strip Club Case

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

On Tuesday, UFC fighter Jon Jones pleaded no-contest to disorderly conduct related to an April 19 incident at a strip club in New Mexico.

Marc Raimondi of ESPN reported the news, noting Jones received a 90-day deferred sentence that prevents him from violating the law, using alcohol or drugs, and returning to the scene all while being under unsupervised probation.

"In July, Jones was charged with battery after a cocktail waitress accused him of slapping her in the genital region, pulling her down into his lap and kissing her neck, according to the criminal summons," Raimondi wrote.

The woman also told police Jones touched her after she asked him not to and put her in a chokehold.

Torrey Hart of Yahoo Sports provided additional details, noting Jones failed to appear at a bond arraignment in June after he was charged with battery. The Albuquerque Police Department did not arrest him despite a judge issuing a bench warrant and explained they typically are not made aware of "petty misdemeanor warrants like this."

Jones pleaded not guilty to the battery charge at first and even tweeted that he wasn't in trouble:

Denise White, who is a Jones representative, told TMZ Sports the UFC fighter is "pleased with the findings with the Prosecutors Office of the Bernalillo County District Attorney's office which thoroughly examined the complaint against Jon Jones."

White's statement also said "Jon looks forward to putting this behind him and concentrating on training and spending time with his family."