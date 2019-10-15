USA Suffers Stunning Upset Loss to Canada in 2019 CONCACAF Nations League

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

For the first time in 34 years, Canada has defeated the United States men's national soccer team with a 2-0 win Tuesday.

Alphonso Davies and Lucas Cavallini scored for Canada to secure the shocking upset at BMO Field in Toronto for the 2019-20 CONCACAF Nations League.

The Canadians had already twice beaten Cuba to top Group A, although the squad needed points against the U.S. to have any chance of advancing to the tournament's semifinals in June. It came through with a huge win over the top-seeded team in the group.

Meanwhile, USA wasn't able to build off its 7-0 victory over Cuba on Friday in a lifeless offensive showing.

While the result would've been a surprise entering the day, it was earned based on the one-sided play throughout the 90 minutes.

After many close chances throughout the match, the home team finally came through with the first goal of the match in the 63rd minute:

It broke a long stretch of futility in this rivalry:

The team added a clincher in extra time as Cavallini slotted home the second goal.

Canada took control from the opening kick, holding the majority of possession in the first half while getting the only shots on goal.

The only problem was the finishing, especially this missed opportunity in the 16th minute:

The United States didn't get anything nearly as close, with the midfield struggling to even get the ball into the final third. The young players seemed overmatched, and most of the squad had no energy with or without the ball:

The second half wasn't any better, giving up easy opportunities on the defensive end while struggling to even produce excitement offensively.

Outside of Zack Steffen and Aaron Long, there were few positives from the American side.

It also brought up questions about head coach Gregg Berhalter:

There is still time to turn things around before World Cup qualifying, but there isn't a lot of confidence surrounding the program.

On the other hand, the game represents a great moment for Canadian soccer as it tries to contend with the top teams in CONCACAF.

The recent performances will help the squad move up the world rankings and potentially get a spot in the Hex ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

What's Next?

These two teams will play again on Nov. 15, with the United States hosting in Orlando, Florida. The group will wrap up this round of competition four days later as the U.S. faces Cuba in the Cayman Islands.