Browns OL Austin Corbett Traded to Rams for Undisclosed 2021 NFL Draft Pick

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Rams have added some depth on their offensive line after trading for Austin Corbett, the team announced Tuesday.

The Rams will send the Cleveland Browns an undisclosed 2021 NFL draft pick in exchange for the center.

Los Angeles needed help on the interior line after losing guard Joe Noteboom for the season because of a torn ACL and MCL, per J.B. Long of ESPN Los Angeles.

