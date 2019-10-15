Davante Adams: 'You're on Meth' If You Disagree Packers Have Best RBs in NFL

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Davante Adams has a high opinion about the Green Bay Packers running back tandem of Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams following Monday's 23-22 win over the Detroit Lions.

The Packers' star receiver, who has missed the past two games with turf toe, tweeted that anyone who doesn't believe Jones and Williams are the NFL's best duo must be taking an illicit substance:

They combined for 151 rushing yards on 25 carries against the Lions.

Jones' yards per carry has dropped from 5.5 last season to 3.9 in 2019, but he leads the NFL with eight rushing touchdowns. Williams is averaging a career-high 4.8 yards per carry and had the second 100-yard game of his career in Monday's win.

Green Bay ranks 17th in the NFL with 105.8 rushing yards per game, but the team is off to a 5-1 start. Many things are going right for the team in 2019, including the partnership between Jones and Williams.