XFL Draft 2019 Results: Rosters, Day 1 Selections for Each Team

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

The XFL held the first day of its inaugural draft Tuesday as teams got their franchise quarterbacks and then started the multiphase drafting process beginning with 10 rounds of skill players.

Teams will choose 71 players by the draft's conclusion Wednesday. There will be a supplemental draft in late November for players who weren't eligible for the initial entry draft because they were on NFL rosters or still active in college football.

Here's a look at the rosters for each squad on Day 1, which will be updated after each round:

Dallas Renegades

Assigned QB: Landry Jones

Phase 1 (Skill Players)

Round 1: WR Jeff Badet

Round 2: WR TommyLee Lewis

Round 3: RB Cameron Artis-Payne

Round 4: WR Stacy Coley

Round 5: TE Sean Price

Round 6: WR Kelvin McKnight

Round 7: QB Philip Nelson

Round 8: RB Lance Dunbar

Round 9: TE Donald Parham

Round 10: RB Dimitri Flowers

Phase 2 (Offensive Linemen)

Round 11: OT Willie Beavers

Round 12: OT Pace Murphy

Round 13: OG Maurquice Shakir

Round 14: OT Darius James

Round 15:

Round 16:

Round 17:

Round 18:

Round 19:

Round 20:

DC Defenders

Assigned QB: Cardale Jones

Phase 1 (Skill Players)

Round 1: WR Rashard Davis

Round 2: WR Tre McBride

Round 3: RB Jhurell Pressley

Round 4: WR DeAndre Thompkins

Round 5: TE Khari Lee

Round 6: TE Orson Charles

Round 7: RB Donnel Pumphrey

Round 8: WR Max McCaffrey

Round 9: QB Tyree Jackson

Round 10: TE Adrien Robinson

Phase 2 (Offensive Linemen)

Round 11: OT Kyle Murphy

Round 12: OT Logan Tuley-Tillman

Round 13: OT De'Ondre Wesley

Round 14: C Jon Toth

Round 15:

Round 16:

Round 17:

Round 18:

Round 19:

Round 20:

Houston Roughnecks

Assigned QB: Phillip Walker

Phase 1 (Skill Players)

Round 1: QB Connor Cook

Round 2: WR Kahlil Lewis

Round 3: WR Sammie Coates

Round 4: RB Kyle Hicks

Round 5: WR Deontez Alexander

Round 6: WR Cam Phillips

Round 7: WR Jalen Saunders

Round 8: WR Devin Gray

Round 9: RB Andre Williams

Round 10: RB Nick Holley

Phase 2 (Offensive Linemen)

Round 11: OT Cornelius Edison

Round 12: OT Terry Poole

Round 13: OT Avery Gennesy

Round 14: C Demetrius Rhaney

Round 15:

Round 16:

Round 17:

Round 18:

Round 19:

Round 20:

Los Angeles Wildcats

Assigned QB: Luis Perez

Phase 1 (Skill Players)

Round 1: RB Elijah Hood

Round 2: WR Rashad Ross

Round 3: WR Nelson Spruce

Round 4: TE Brandon Barnes

Round 5: RB Larry Rose

Round 6: WR KD Cannon

Round 7: RB Martez Carter

Round 8: WR Keyarris Garrett

Round 9: TE Scott Orndoff

Round 10: WR Donteea Dye

Phase 2 (Offensive Linemen)

Round 11: OT Storm Norton

Round 12: OG Fred Lauina

Round 13: OT Ryan Pope

Round 14: OT Jaelin Robinson

Round 15:

Round 16:

Round 17:

Round 18:

Round 19:

Round 20:

New York Guardians

Assigned QB: Matt McGloin

Phase 1 (Skill Players)

Round 1: WR DeAngelo Yancey

Round 2: WR Mekale McKay

Round 3: WR Tanner Gentry

Round 4: RB Tim Cook

Round 5: WR Demarcus Ayers

Round 6: TE EJ Bibbs

Round 7: TE Keith Towbridge

Round 8: RB Justin Stockton

Round 9: RB Darius Victor

Round 10: QB Marquise Williams

Phase 2 (Offensive Linemen)

Round 11: OT Jarron Jones

Round 12: OT Cyrus Kouandjlo

Round 13: C Parker Collins

Round 14: OG Anthony Coyle

Round 15:

Round 16:

Round 17:

Round 18:

Round 19:

Round 20:

Seattle Dragons

Assigned QB: Brandon Silvers

Phase 1 (Skill Players)

Round 1: RB Trey Williams

Round 2: RB Kenneth Farrow

Round 3: WR Fred Ross

Round 4: TE Jace Amaro

Round 5: WR Keenan Reynolds

Round 6: TE Evan Rodriguez

Round 7: WR Kasen Williams

Round 8: WR John Santiago

Round 9: TE Cam Clear

Round 10: WR Malachi Jones

Phase 2 (Offensive Linemen)

Round 11: OT Isaiah Battle

Round 12: OG Venzell Boulware

Round 13: C Dillon Day

Round 14: OG Cyril Richardson

Round 15:

Round 16:

Round 17:

Round 18:

Round 19:

Round 20:

St. Louis BattleHawks

Assigned QB: Jordan Ta'amu

Phase 1 (Skill Players)

Round 1: RB Christine Michael

Round 2: QB Brogan Roback

Round 3: WR De'Mornay Pierson-El

Round 4: WR L'Damian Washington

Round 5: TE Wes Saxton

Round 6: WR Marcus Lucas

Round 7: RB Matt Jones

Round 8: WR Ishmael Hyman

Round 9: WR Alonzo Russell

Round 10: WR Jordan Lasley

Phase 2 (Offensive Linemen)

Round 11: OT Matt McCants

Round 12: C Brian Folkerts

Round 13: OG Dallas Thomas

Round 14: OT Kent Perkins

Round 15:

Round 16:

Round 17:

Round 18:

Round 19:

Round 20:

Tampa Bay Vipers

Assigned QB: Aaron Murray

Phase 1 (Skill Players)

Round 1: TE Nick Truesdell

Round 2: WR Seantavius Jones

Round 3: RB De'Veon Smith

Round 4: WR Jalen Tolliver

Round 5: RB Quinton Flowers

Round 6: TE Cole Wick

Round 7: WR Rannell Hall

Round 8: WR Reece Horn

Round 9: QB Taylor Cornelius

Round 10: WR Alonzo Moore

Phase 2 (Offensive Linemen)

Round 11: C Jordan McCray

Round 12: OT Martez Ivey

Round 13: OG Isaiah Williams

Round 14: OG Andrew Tiller

Round 15:

Round 16:

Round 17:

Round 18:

Round 19:

Round 20:

XFL training camp is scheduled to begin in January, and the first set of regular-season games will take place Feb. 8, 2020. That's roughly one week after Super Bowl LIV concludes the NFL campaign.

The draft will wrap up Wednesday with the remaining phases.