XFL Draft 2019 Results: Rosters, Day 1 Selections for Each Team

XFL Draft 2019 Results: Rosters, Day 1 Selections for Each TeamOctober 15, 2019
The XFL held the first day of its inaugural draft Tuesday as teams got their franchise quarterbacks and then started the multiphase drafting process beginning with 10 rounds of skill players.
Teams will choose 71 players by the draft's conclusion Wednesday. There will be a supplemental draft in late November for players who weren't eligible for the initial entry draft because they were on NFL rosters or still active in college football.
Here's a look at the rosters for each squad on Day 1, which will be updated after each round:
Dallas Renegades
Assigned QB: Landry Jones
Phase 1 (Skill Players)
Round 1: WR Jeff Badet
Round 2: WR TommyLee Lewis
Round 3: RB Cameron Artis-Payne
Round 4: WR Stacy Coley
Round 5: TE Sean Price
Round 6: WR Kelvin McKnight
Round 7: QB Philip Nelson
Round 8: RB Lance Dunbar
Round 9: TE Donald Parham
Round 10: RB Dimitri Flowers
Phase 2 (Offensive Linemen)
Round 11: OT Willie Beavers
Round 12: OT Pace Murphy
Round 13: OG Maurquice Shakir
Round 14: OT Darius James
DC Defenders
Assigned QB: Cardale Jones
Phase 1 (Skill Players)
Round 1: WR Rashard Davis
Round 2: WR Tre McBride
Round 3: RB Jhurell Pressley
Round 4: WR DeAndre Thompkins
Round 5: TE Khari Lee
Round 6: TE Orson Charles
Round 7: RB Donnel Pumphrey
Round 8: WR Max McCaffrey
Round 9: QB Tyree Jackson
Round 10: TE Adrien Robinson
Phase 2 (Offensive Linemen)
Round 11: OT Kyle Murphy
Round 12: OT Logan Tuley-Tillman
Round 13: OT De'Ondre Wesley
Round 14: C Jon Toth
Houston Roughnecks
Assigned QB: Phillip Walker
Phase 1 (Skill Players)
Round 1: QB Connor Cook
Round 2: WR Kahlil Lewis
Round 3: WR Sammie Coates
Round 4: RB Kyle Hicks
Round 5: WR Deontez Alexander
Round 6: WR Cam Phillips
Round 7: WR Jalen Saunders
Round 8: WR Devin Gray
Round 9: RB Andre Williams
Round 10: RB Nick Holley
Phase 2 (Offensive Linemen)
Round 11: OT Cornelius Edison
Round 12: OT Terry Poole
Round 13: OT Avery Gennesy
Round 14: C Demetrius Rhaney
Los Angeles Wildcats
Assigned QB: Luis Perez
Phase 1 (Skill Players)
Round 1: RB Elijah Hood
Round 2: WR Rashad Ross
Round 3: WR Nelson Spruce
Round 4: TE Brandon Barnes
Round 5: RB Larry Rose
Round 6: WR KD Cannon
Round 7: RB Martez Carter
Round 8: WR Keyarris Garrett
Round 9: TE Scott Orndoff
Round 10: WR Donteea Dye
Phase 2 (Offensive Linemen)
Round 11: OT Storm Norton
Round 12: OG Fred Lauina
Round 13: OT Ryan Pope
Round 14: OT Jaelin Robinson
New York Guardians
Assigned QB: Matt McGloin
Phase 1 (Skill Players)
Round 1: WR DeAngelo Yancey
Round 2: WR Mekale McKay
Round 3: WR Tanner Gentry
Round 4: RB Tim Cook
Round 5: WR Demarcus Ayers
Round 6: TE EJ Bibbs
Round 7: TE Keith Towbridge
Round 8: RB Justin Stockton
Round 9: RB Darius Victor
Round 10: QB Marquise Williams
Phase 2 (Offensive Linemen)
Round 11: OT Jarron Jones
Round 12: OT Cyrus Kouandjlo
Round 13: C Parker Collins
Round 14: OG Anthony Coyle
Seattle Dragons
Assigned QB: Brandon Silvers
Phase 1 (Skill Players)
Round 1: RB Trey Williams
Round 2: RB Kenneth Farrow
Round 3: WR Fred Ross
Round 4: TE Jace Amaro
Round 5: WR Keenan Reynolds
Round 6: TE Evan Rodriguez
Round 7: WR Kasen Williams
Round 8: WR John Santiago
Round 9: TE Cam Clear
Round 10: WR Malachi Jones
Phase 2 (Offensive Linemen)
Round 11: OT Isaiah Battle
Round 12: OG Venzell Boulware
Round 13: C Dillon Day
Round 14: OG Cyril Richardson
St. Louis BattleHawks
Assigned QB: Jordan Ta'amu
Phase 1 (Skill Players)
Round 1: RB Christine Michael
Round 2: QB Brogan Roback
Round 3: WR De'Mornay Pierson-El
Round 4: WR L'Damian Washington
Round 5: TE Wes Saxton
Round 6: WR Marcus Lucas
Round 7: RB Matt Jones
Round 8: WR Ishmael Hyman
Round 9: WR Alonzo Russell
Round 10: WR Jordan Lasley
Phase 2 (Offensive Linemen)
Round 11: OT Matt McCants
Round 12: C Brian Folkerts
Round 13: OG Dallas Thomas
Round 14: OT Kent Perkins
Tampa Bay Vipers
Assigned QB: Aaron Murray
Phase 1 (Skill Players)
Round 1: TE Nick Truesdell
Round 2: WR Seantavius Jones
Round 3: RB De'Veon Smith
Round 4: WR Jalen Tolliver
Round 5: RB Quinton Flowers
Round 6: TE Cole Wick
Round 7: WR Rannell Hall
Round 8: WR Reece Horn
Round 9: QB Taylor Cornelius
Round 10: WR Alonzo Moore
Phase 2 (Offensive Linemen)
Round 11: C Jordan McCray
Round 12: OT Martez Ivey
Round 13: OG Isaiah Williams
Round 14: OG Andrew Tiller
XFL training camp is scheduled to begin in January, and the first set of regular-season games will take place Feb. 8, 2020. That's roughly one week after Super Bowl LIV concludes the NFL campaign.
The draft will wrap up Wednesday with the remaining phases.
