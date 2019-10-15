Aaron Rodgers 'Put in a Good Word' for WR Allen Lazard to Play Before TD Catch

Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

With the Green Bay Packers dealing with a depleted receiving corps during Monday night's game against the Detroit Lions, quarterback Aaron Rodgers saw it as an opportunity for Allen Lazard to show what he can do.

"I may have put in a good word there in the fourth quarter to get him some opportunities," Rodgers said after a 23-22 come-from-behind victory, per ESPN's Rob Demovsky.

According to Demovsky, Rodgers asked receivers coach Alvis Whitted "if [No. 13] could come in for a little bit."

