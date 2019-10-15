Fortnite Chapter 2: New Map, Trailer, Gameplay Changes and Streamer Reactions

INA FASSBENDER/Getty Images

Fortnite Chapter 2 finally arrived Tuesday morning after two days where players were stuck watching an ominous black hole if they logged into the popular battle royale video game.

Let's check out the official trailer for Season 1 of the second chapter (Season 11 overall):

Here's a look at the new map after the old one was destroyed during Sunday's event:

Epic Games announced the start of the new season but didn't provide any of the usual patch notes that typically come with a game update.

"Added: Chapter 2. Take your #FirstDrop and discover everything new," was the only statement.

It's likely an effort to get gamers, especially those who may have strayed away from Fortnite at some point over the last few years, to give it a chance again without making a snap decision based on what would have been revealed in the patch notes.

On the surface, the play style appears far more simple and straightforward to start Chapter 2. The game had become far more complex by the end of Season 10, with a meta that required a deep understanding to maximize skill, which probably scared off many casual players.

The core mechanics—building, editing and shooting—remain, but the number and style of weapons has been streamlined at the outset.

Those changes combined with the skill-based matchmaking introduced late in Season 10 should create a much better experience for the average player.

In addition, there are upgraded graphics, a revamped progression system and new mechanics, such as swimming and fishing to emphasize the water on the map, to help make the game feel fresh. There are even new ways to hide for players still learning Fortnite.

Epic took a risk by keeping the game offline for a couple of days, which caused hype to reach a fever pitch and raised expectations for the new season. It left the potential for massive disappointment if they didn't deliver a memorable start.

It's still early, and a couple glitches have emerged, including in-game hitching when using max audio settings, but the launch of Chapter 2 has been a success for the most part.