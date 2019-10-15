Cardale Jones, Landry Jones, More QBs Assigned to XFL Teams Ahead of Draft

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Former Ohio State Buckeyes star Cardale Jones and ex-Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Landry Jones are among the quarterbacks who have been assigned to XFL teams as the league prepares for its 2020 return.

Cardale will be a member of the DC Defenders, and Landry will suit up for the Dallas Renegades, the league announced on Tuesday:

Jones is best known for his unbelievable performance at Ohio State, where he filled in for an injured J.T. Barrett and led the Buckeyes to a national championship in 2014-15 after starting the year as the third-string quarterback. In three starts that season, he piled up 742 passing yards, 90 rushing yards and six total touchdowns.

He was later taken in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL draft by the Buffalo Bills, for whom he appeared in just one game for. He was traded to the Los Angeles Chargers in July 2017. He also spent a little more than a week on the Seattle Seahawks' practice squad last month.

Jones will be just the latest former Buckeyes star to head to the nation's capital, as Bill Rabinowitz of the Columbus Dispatch pointed out:

Landry Jones, meanwhile, spent five seasons as Ben Roethlisberger's backup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He made five starts (going 3-2) during his tenure in the Steel City.

He spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars last year and was a member of the Oakland Raiders during the offseason. However, he has been out of the league since being released by Oakland in late May.

Of note, the former Oklahoma Sooners standout will be reunited with his college coach, Bob Stoops.

Former Georgia Bulldogs passer Aaron Murray (Tampa Bay Vipers) and former Penn State signal-caller Matt McGloin (New York Guardians) were also assigned to teams on Tuesday.

The XFL will host a player draft on Tuesday and Wednesday, with each team giving 71 players a shot. XFL rosters will ultimately consist of 52 players, with 46 being active on game day.