Packers' Geronimo Allison Suffers Possible Concussion, Chest Injury vs. Lions

Packers' Geronimo Allison Suffers Possible Concussion, Chest Injury vs. LionsOctober 15, 2019
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison exited Monday's game against the Detroit Lions to be evaluated for a concussion, the team announced. The Packers announced earlier he was suffering from a chest injury as well.
Allison had three receptions for 40 yards on seven targets prior to leaving in the third quarter after a hit by Lions safety Tracy Walker.
The 25-year-old got off to a promising start in 2018. He had 19 catches for 289 yards and two scores through the Packers' first four games before suffering a concussion that kept him out of action for three weeks. He made one more appearance before picking up a groin injury that knocked him out for the rest of the season.
Allison's absence allowed for Marquez Valdes-Scantling to take a larger role in the passing game, and the second-year receiver has become the Packers' No. 2 option behind Davante Adams.
Beyond just the drop in his per-game numbers, Allison's catch rate has fallen from 66.7 percent in 2018 to 54.2 percent, according to Pro Football Reference.
Allen Lazard caught four passes for 65 yards and a touchdown against the Lions. Should Allison miss any games this time around, the door could open wide for the former Iowa State star.
