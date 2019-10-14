Packers' Geronimo Allison Suffers Possible Concussion, Chest Injury vs. Lions

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison exited Monday's game against the Detroit Lions to be evaluated for a concussion, the team announced. The Packers announced earlier he was suffering from a chest injury as well.

Allison had three receptions for 40 yards on seven targets prior to leaving in the third quarter after a hit by Lions safety Tracy Walker.

The 25-year-old got off to a promising start in 2018. He had 19 catches for 289 yards and two scores through the Packers' first four games before suffering a concussion that kept him out of action for three weeks. He made one more appearance before picking up a groin injury that knocked him out for the rest of the season.

Allison's absence allowed for Marquez Valdes-Scantling to take a larger role in the passing game, and the second-year receiver has become the Packers' No. 2 option behind Davante Adams.

Beyond just the drop in his per-game numbers, Allison's catch rate has fallen from 66.7 percent in 2018 to 54.2 percent, according to Pro Football Reference.

Allen Lazard caught four passes for 65 yards and a touchdown against the Lions. Should Allison miss any games this time around, the door could open wide for the former Iowa State star.