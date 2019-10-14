Report: Bengals' Dre Kirkpatrick to Miss 'About a Month' with Knee Injury

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 15, 2019

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (27) sits on the back of a cart while being taking off the field after an injury against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of a NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick will likely miss "about a month" after hyperextending his knee, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport

Kirkpatrick was carted off the field during Sunday's 23-17 defeat to the Baltimore Ravens.

He has appeared in six games this year, recording 33 combined tackles, one sack and four passes defended.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

