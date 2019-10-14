Report: Bengals' Dre Kirkpatrick to Miss 'About a Month' with Knee Injury

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick will likely miss "about a month" after hyperextending his knee, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Kirkpatrick was carted off the field during Sunday's 23-17 defeat to the Baltimore Ravens.

He has appeared in six games this year, recording 33 combined tackles, one sack and four passes defended.

