Mike Kanellis Explains Decision to Ask for Release from WWE Contract

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 14, 2019

Credit: WWE.com

Mike Kanellis announced Monday he had requested his release from WWE.

In a statement posted to Twitter, he wrote that "working 1 day a week is just not going to cut it for me." He added he wants the opportunity to compete around the world on his own terms.

Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin reported in June that Kanellis and his wife Maria had signed multiyear extensions with WWE.

Kanellis' frustration is understandable. The 34-year-old is one of many mid-card wrestlers within WWE who only sporadically sees screen time on Raw and SmackDown. In addition, his biggest storyline since joining the company in 2017 involves him being routinely embarrassed by Maria.

While Kanellis made his wishes known, WWE still has to grant his request since he remains under contract with the promotion.

Hideo Itami received his release from WWE in February, thus paving his way back to Japan. However, Pac missed more than a year of action as he waited for his contract to run down, thus allowing him to sign with another company. It looked like the same thing was going to happen to Luke Harper, who asked for his release in April, until he returned to help Erick Rowan at Clash of Champions.

A tag team champion in both Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro-Wrestling and an X Division champion in TNA, Kanellis would likely have plenty of interest were he to become a free agent.

Related

    Monday Night Raw Preview ➡️

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Monday Night Raw Preview ➡️

    Erik Beaston
    via Bleacher Report

    Around the WWE Universe

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Around the WWE Universe

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Superstars Who Raw and SmackDown Must Draft

    Must-pick scenarios before night two of the draft

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Superstars Who Raw and SmackDown Must Draft

    Must-pick scenarios before night two of the draft

    Anthony Mango
    via Bleacher Report

    Best and Worst Draft Picks After SmackDown

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Best and Worst Draft Picks After SmackDown

    Kevin Wong
    via Bleacher Report