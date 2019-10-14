Mike Kanellis Explains Decision to Ask for Release from WWE Contract

Credit: WWE.com

Mike Kanellis announced Monday he had requested his release from WWE.

In a statement posted to Twitter, he wrote that "working 1 day a week is just not going to cut it for me." He added he wants the opportunity to compete around the world on his own terms.

Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin reported in June that Kanellis and his wife Maria had signed multiyear extensions with WWE.

Kanellis' frustration is understandable. The 34-year-old is one of many mid-card wrestlers within WWE who only sporadically sees screen time on Raw and SmackDown. In addition, his biggest storyline since joining the company in 2017 involves him being routinely embarrassed by Maria.

While Kanellis made his wishes known, WWE still has to grant his request since he remains under contract with the promotion.

Hideo Itami received his release from WWE in February, thus paving his way back to Japan. However, Pac missed more than a year of action as he waited for his contract to run down, thus allowing him to sign with another company. It looked like the same thing was going to happen to Luke Harper, who asked for his release in April, until he returned to help Erick Rowan at Clash of Champions.

A tag team champion in both Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro-Wrestling and an X Division champion in TNA, Kanellis would likely have plenty of interest were he to become a free agent.