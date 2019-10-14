WWE Draft 2019 Results: Updated Raw and SmackDown Rosters After Shake-Up

Credit: WWE.com

The WWE draft is ongoing as the promotion completes a soft reset for its two premier weekly programs, Raw and SmackDown.

Once the draft ends Monday, fans can still expect a few tweaks to the respective rosters. Under the rules for the event, wrestlers who go undrafted are free to join the show of their choosing. That's likely to be part of a minor storyline over the next few weeks.

Here are the results from the 2019 WWE draft so far.

Raw

Seth Rollins

Charlotte Flair

Andrade

The Kabuki Warriors

Rusev

Aleister Black

Becky Lynch

The O.C.

Drew McIntyre

Randy Orton

Ricochet

Bobby Lashley

Alexa Bliss

Kevin Owens

Natalya

The Viking Raiders

Nikki Cross

The Street Profits

EC3

Eric Young

Sin Cara

SmackDown

Brock Lesnar

The New Day

Daniel Bryan

Bayley

Roman Reigns

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

Sasha Banks

Braun Strowman

Lacey Evans

The Revival

Lucha House Party

Heavy Machinery

Apollo Crews

Drew Gulak

Heath Slater

Tamina

The B-Team

The draft has provided few surprises. Many expected WWE champion Brock Lesnar to anchor SmackDown given how it has arguably become WWE's A-show, and that meant universal champion Seth Rollins would be needed on Raw.

Somewhat unexpectedly, however, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt is a member of SmackDown, which brings an abrupt halt to his feud with Rollins.

Raw is definitely the winner early on with regard to the women's division, as Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch are members of the red brand. That frees up Bayley to pursue some fresh challengers, though.

