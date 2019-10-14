WWE Draft 2019 Results: Updated Raw and SmackDown Rosters After Shake-Up

WWE Draft 2019 Results: Updated Raw and SmackDown Rosters After Shake-UpOctober 15, 2019
The WWE draft is ongoing as the promotion completes a soft reset for its two premier weekly programs, Raw and SmackDown.
Once the draft ends Monday, fans can still expect a few tweaks to the respective rosters. Under the rules for the event, wrestlers who go undrafted are free to join the show of their choosing. That's likely to be part of a minor storyline over the next few weeks.
Here are the results from the 2019 WWE draft so far.
Raw
- Seth Rollins
- Charlotte Flair
- Andrade
- The Kabuki Warriors
- Rusev
- Aleister Black
- Becky Lynch
- The O.C.
- Drew McIntyre
- Randy Orton
- Ricochet
- Bobby Lashley
- Alexa Bliss
- Kevin Owens
- Natalya
- The Viking Raiders
- Nikki Cross
- The Street Profits
- EC3
- Eric Young
- Sin Cara
SmackDown
- Brock Lesnar
- The New Day
- Daniel Bryan
- Bayley
- Roman Reigns
- "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt
- Sasha Banks
- Braun Strowman
- Lacey Evans
- The Revival
- Lucha House Party
- Heavy Machinery
- Apollo Crews
- Drew Gulak
- Heath Slater
- Tamina
- The B-Team
The draft has provided few surprises. Many expected WWE champion Brock Lesnar to anchor SmackDown given how it has arguably become WWE's A-show, and that meant universal champion Seth Rollins would be needed on Raw.
Somewhat unexpectedly, however, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt is a member of SmackDown, which brings an abrupt halt to his feud with Rollins.
Raw is definitely the winner early on with regard to the women's division, as Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch are members of the red brand. That frees up Bayley to pursue some fresh challengers, though.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
