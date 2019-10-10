WWE Draft 2019 Rules, Celebrities Scheduled to Appear on SmackDown, Raw Revealed

Credit: WWE.com

With the WWE draft set to begin Friday night on SmackDown, the promotion laid out the rules for the two-night event.

More than 70 wrestlers will formally be in the draft pool. Up to 30 selections will be made on SmackDown, and another 41 will come Monday night on Raw. Since Raw runs an extra hour every week, it will get three picks for every two SmackDown receives.

The wrestlers who go undrafted will be free to join either show.

Tag teams can be drafted as one entity except when Fox or USA Network prefers to have only one member of the team. WWE stated in a release that "executives from Fox and USA Network have direct influence over the WWE draft."

The draft will be a star-studded affair as a number of media personalities are taking part in the festivities.

The Superstar Shake-up was an annual event WWE used to freshen the product and create new rivalries. This will be the first formal draft since 2016, when WWE split Raw and SmackDown into separate brands.