Cowboys' Jason Garrett Says 'I Don't Really Think About' Getting Fired

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys have lost three straight games, including falling 24-22 to the previously winless New York Jets on Sunday, but head coach Jason Garrett isn't worried about potentially losing his job amid the team's struggles.

"I don't really think about that," he told 105.3 The Fan during a radio appearance Monday, per RJ Ochoa of Blogging The Boys.

As owner Jerry Jones told reporters Sunday, he is frustrated by the team's recent struggles but isn't ready to consider Garrett's future just yet:

"Gosh, I'm not even coming close to those future-type considerations. I'm overcome by how we just stunk it up early here tonight as a football team. And that far overshadows any specific things on a long-term basis. You could not have a future around here and done better than what we did out there tonight. We just got to play better. I haven't even glanced there in my mind about long-term future. I'm looking at [the] future as next week against those Eagles."

While Jones wasn't happy with Garrett's coaching during the losing streak, he said: "I'm going to be very trite. I was a lot happier with what he had done the first three games than what's happened the last three games. But the big thing I want to say is it's not just him. This is across the board."

Jones doesn't intend on making an in-season coaching change, per ESPN's Todd Archer, and reports back up that assertion:

But the decision to continue with Garrett has not come without scrutiny. In parts of 10 seasons, he has gone 80-62, a solid enough mark. But he's only led the Cowboys to three playoff appearances and has gone 2-3 in the postseason, never getting past the divisional round despite having some talented squads.

It's been 24 years since the Cowboys won a Super Bowl. A loss to the Philadelphia Eagles next week in a crucial NFC East showdown would be another indication that Garrett perhaps isn't equipped to end that drought.