Patriots' Tom Brady Says He Won't Lobby for Rob Gronkowski to Unretire

Tom Brady would probably love to have a player of Rob Gronkowski's caliber back in New England's offense, giving him another big target to work with in the middle of the field or in the red zone.

But the star quarterback isn't going to push for the tight end to return to football.

"I love that guy. I'm so happy that he's enjoying his time, his life. He seems to really be doing a lot of great things," Brady said during his weekly radio appearances on WEEI's The Greg Hill Show. "He knows how I feel about him. I want what's best for him. He's the only person that can make those decisions. I don't lobby for those things."

