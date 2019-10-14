Patriots' Tom Brady Says He Won't Lobby for Rob Gronkowski to Unretire

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistOctober 14, 2019

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 13: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots and Rob Gronkowski #87 react during the second quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff Game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium on January 13, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Tom Brady would probably love to have a player of Rob Gronkowski's caliber back in New England's offense, giving him another big target to work with in the middle of the field or in the red zone. 

But the star quarterback isn't going to push for the tight end to return to football. 

"I love that guy. I'm so happy that he's enjoying his time, his life. He seems to really be doing a lot of great things," Brady said during his weekly radio appearances on WEEI's The Greg Hill Show. "He knows how I feel about him. I want what's best for him. He's the only person that can make those decisions. I don't lobby for those things."

               

