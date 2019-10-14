MLB Playoffs 2019: Game Times, TV Coverage and Bracket Picks

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

We're getting closer and closer to the World Series.

Monday night, we will see Game 3 of the NLCS between the Washington Nationals and St. Louis Cardinals, and Tuesday night will play host to Game 3 of the ALCS between the New York Yankees and Houston Astros.

The NLCS has been dominated by its pitchers so far, with a grand total of six runs through two games. Anibal Sanchez and Max Scherzer each took no-hitters into the seventh inning or later, and this pitching-friendly trend will likely continue with aces Jack Flaherty and Stephen Strasburg facing off in Game 3.

Meanwhile, the ALCS has been topsy-turvy as expected through two games. The Bronx Bombers lived up to their name in Game 1 with a 7-0 victory including five RBI's from Gleyber Torres, while Houston tied up the series with an 11-inning 3-2 victory thanks to a walk-off home run by Carlos Correa

Championship Series Schedule (all times Eastern)

ALCS

Game 1- Yankees 7, Astros 0

Game 2- Astros 3, Yankees 2

Game 3- Houston at New York, 4:08 p.m., FS1

Game 4- Houston at New York, 8:08 p.m., FS1

Game 5*- Houston at New York, 8:08 p.m., FS1

Game 6*- New York at Houston, 4:08 p.m., FS1

Game 7*- New York at Houston, 7:38 p.m., FS1

NLCS

Game 1- Nationals 2, Cardinals 0

Game 2- Nationals 3, Cardinals 1

Game 3- St. Louis at Washington, 7:38 p.m., TBS

Game 4- St. Louis at Washington, 8:05 p.m., TBS

Game 5*- St. Louis at Washington, 4:08 p.m., TBS

Game 6*- Washington at St. Louis, 8:08 p.m., TBS

Game 7*- Washington at St. Louis, 8:08 p.m., TBS

*If necessary



Upcoming Predictions

ALCS Game 3: Astros 3, Yankees 1

The Yankees still have home-field advantage after claiming victory in Game 1 of the ALCS, but the Astros have the momentum heading to the Big Apple.

It may not seem like much, given that Game 2 was an eleven-inning relative snooze-fest, but Sunday night was big for Houston.

Other than an Aaron Judge home run, Justin Verlander was excellent on the hill last night, recording seven strikeouts in six and two-thirds innings, and the offense started to show more signs of life, particularly from the big guns—Jose Altuve, George Springer and the night's hero Correa, who hit a frozen rope into the right field bleachers to end Game 2.

And not only are the Astros looking more like themselves, they get to start their best pitcher in Game 3.

Gerrit Cole's recent months have been written about ad nauseam, but it's worth noting that he truly has not slowed down whatsoever in the postseason. Cole pitched 15 and two-thirds innings over two starts against Tampa Bay in the ALDS, won both games, gave up just six hits, struck out 25, and recorded an absurd 0.57 ERA.

The Yankees have one of the best lineups in recent baseball history, so you'd hope they'll put a minor dent in Cole's unprecedented hot streak, but that may be too much to ask.

This series will be a good and long one, no doubt about it, but Cole has earned the benefit of the doubt by now and is expected to win his starts handily. As such, Houston should take Game 3 on the road.

NLCS Game 3: Cardinals 4, Nationals 2

Both St. Louis and Washington's hitters have slumped severely this postseason, and Game 3 of this series will likely see those struggles continue.

Two of the National League's hottest pitchers face off in Game 3—the Cardinals' Flaherty against the Nationals' Strasburg. Both, though particularly Flaherty, were spectacular to end the season, and each has been solid in October as well.

While it may seem like Washington's 2-0 lead is insurmountable, all the Nationals really did this weekend was maintain home-field advantage. St. Louis now has a chance to do the same, and with a pitcher like Flaherty, who's pitched to the tune of a 1.38 ERA since July (postseason games included), they have a great chance at staving off the almost definitely-insurmountable three-game deficit.

Given this series' reliance on starting pitching, it may not take much offense to win this game. But if some of St. Louis' complementary hitters like Dexter Fowler, Yadier Molina and Kolten Wong can step up and support Paul Goldschmidt and Marcell Ozuna, then they'll be just one game away to tying the series once again.

