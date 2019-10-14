WWE 2K20: Release Date, Cover Art and Details for Special Editions

WWE.com

WWE 2K20 hits shelves on Oct. 22 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Microsoft Windows.

Developed by Visual Concepts, the latest release in the successful series features Becky Lynch and Roman Reigns on the cover.

For the Raw women's champion, the honor capped off an incredible year or so and put her alongside the likes of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, The Rock and John Cena, to name a few.

"My career has been about breaking barriers and doing what nobody else has done before," Lynch said, according to WWE.com. "Being the first female Superstar on the cover of a WWE 2K video game is no exception."

Of course, it wouldn't be an annual WWE 2K release without some fun special editions. There's a deluxe edition, which features SmackDown 20th Anniversary digital content, as well as all 2K20 Originals and an accelerator and kickstart.

But the big talking point is the SmackDown 20th Anniversary Edition, which aims big at celebrating the history of the blue brand since it began in 1999. It comes with the items found in the deluxe edition, as well as possible legend autographs and a piece of a SmackDown ring skirt.

Fittingly, Lynch's inclusion on the cover isn't just to ride her massive wave of momentum. There's notable integration here as one of this year's biggest talking points is a 2K Showcase mode that centers on the Women's Evolution that has occurred lately. It follows the initial Four Horsewomen: Lynch, Bayley, Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks.

In the past, Showcase mode has gone deep on great subjects and offered plenty of value in the playability department, so it's nice to see arguably the biggest talking point of the last few years highlighted.

Elsewhere, a new item called WWE 2K20 Originals is a headline item. This sounds like a way for 2K Sports to continue supporting the game long after launch and features additional Showcase items, Superstars, story towers and even arenas.

The first has been announced as a pre-order bonus:

Otherwise, players can expect the usual quality-of-life updates that come alongside a new release. This one promises streamlined controls aimed at accessibility, which based on the control schemes of the past, isn't the worst idea.

As far as other modes, picking male or female superstars for MyCareer is an option, and 2K Towers is back again for another go with co-cover star Reigns featured in a prominent role.

For the former, the emphasis is on weaving a unique tale, as captured by the game's official website: "WWE 2K20's MyCAREER tells the story of Red and Tre, two lifelong best friends who set out to fulfill their dreams together in WWE. This approximately 20-hour experience takes place in the near future on the day of Red and Tre's WWE Hall of Fame induction."

Universe Mode hasn't gone unaddressed, though, not with a bump in rivalries, more than 20 new cutscenes and what it touts as 3,000-plus new promo lines.

Before the official release, it sounds like WWE 2K20 is yet another strong all-encompassing offering for the series. There are some big innovations and some fresh passes over beloved game modes atop the usual roster and ratings updates. Provided the new controls go over well, too, it could end up being one of the best games in the series in recent history.