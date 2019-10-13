Rain Delays NASCAR at Talladega Playoff Race After Stage 1; Resuming on Monday

Butch Dill/Associated Press

NASCAR's trip to Talladega Superspeedway will be extended by one day due to inclement weather conditions.

Per NASCAR, the 1000Bulbs.com 500 race will resume Monday at 2 p.m. ET after rain forced a red flag after drivers completed 57 of 188 laps.

Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass shared a map of the weather system moving through Alabama:

William Byron was able to gain an early advantage in the race by winning Stage 1. The Hendrick Motorsports driver will also lead the field when the race resumes Monday. Joey Logano, Alex Bowman, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Brad Keselowski round out the top five.

The 1000Bulbs.com 500 marks the second of three races in the NASCAR playoffs' round of 12. Kyle Larson has already clinched a spot in the final eight thanks to his victory last week at Dover International Speedway.

Byron's stage victory is also crucial because the Chevrolet driver entered this weekend ranked eighth in the playoff standings, but he's tied with Logano, the defending series champion, with 3,032 points. Next week's Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway will determine the drivers who advance to the round of eight.