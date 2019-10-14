Neymar out 4 Weeks with Hamstring Injury; Expected to Miss PSG's Next 6 Matches

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain announced on Monday that forward Neymar will be out for four weeks after suffering a hamstring injury on international duty with Brazil:

Neymar picked up the problem during Sunday's 1-1 friendly draw with Nigeria and limped out of the clash in Singapore after just 12 minutes.

He has now undergone an MRI scan on the injury, which has revealed a Grade 2 left hamstring strain, according to TF1 (h/t Get French Football News).

The injury is expected to rule him out of PSG's next six matches. He could make his return in the club's UEFA Champions League clash with Real Madrid on November 26 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Brazil international has suffered a series of injury problems since joining PSG from Barcelona in August 2017, forcing him out of some key games for club and country.

He missed PSG's Champions League defeat to Manchester United last season and was also ruled out of the 2019 Copa America after suffering an ankle problem.

Manager Thomas Tuchel left Neymar out of the PSG team at the start of the season over uncertainty regarding the attacker's future amid interest from former club Barcelona.

He was restored to the starting XI after the transfer window closed at the start of September and made an instant impact, scoring an acrobatic stoppage-time winner to secure a 1-0 victory over Strasbourg.

Neymar followed that up with another late winner to beat Lyon and was also on target in victories over Bordeaux and Angers. His goals were particularly important given PSG also lost Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe to injury in the early weeks of the season.

The 27-year-old's latest injury will be another blow to the French champions and a source of further frustration for Neymar. Tuchel has Cavani, Mbappe and Mauro Icardi available as attacking options, but none of those players can offer quite the same flair and creativity as the talismanic Brazilian.