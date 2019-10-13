Chicago Marathon 2019 Results: Kenya's Brigid Kosgei Sets World Record

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistOctober 13, 2019

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 28: Brigid Kosgei of Kenya on her way to winning the Women's Elite race during the Virgin Money London Marathon on April 28, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)
Stephen Pond/Getty Images

History was made at the 2019 Chicago Marathon.

Kenya's Brigid Kosgei set a new women's world record with her finishing time of 2:14:04. 

While Kosgei obliterated the women's field, Kenya's Lawrence Cherono (2:05:45) needed a strong final push to outpace Ethiopia's Dejene Debela by one second, Ethiopia's Asefa Mengstu by three seconds and Kenya's Bedan Karoki by eight seconds for the win.

                   

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

