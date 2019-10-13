Chicago Marathon 2019 Results: Kenya's Brigid Kosgei Sets World Record

Stephen Pond/Getty Images

History was made at the 2019 Chicago Marathon.

Kenya's Brigid Kosgei set a new women's world record with her finishing time of 2:14:04.

While Kosgei obliterated the women's field, Kenya's Lawrence Cherono (2:05:45) needed a strong final push to outpace Ethiopia's Dejene Debela by one second, Ethiopia's Asefa Mengstu by three seconds and Kenya's Bedan Karoki by eight seconds for the win.

