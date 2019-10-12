Simone Biles Ties Vitaly Scherbo's Record for Most World Gymnastics Medals at 23

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Simone Biles equalled Vitaly Scherbo's record of 23 World Gymnastics Championship medals on Saturday.

The American picked up gold—her 17th in total—on the vault in Stuttgart, Germany, ahead of compatriot Jade Carey and Ellie Downie of Great Britain.

Scherbo set the record between 1991 and 1996 while representing the Soviet Union, the Commonwealth of Independent States and then Belarus.

Here's footage of one of Biles' two winning vaults, which earned her a combined score of 15.399:

Biles, 22, could have broken the record in the uneven bars event on Saturday, but she failed to secure a medal and finished fifth:

She'll have two more attempts on Sunday, though, when she competes in the balance beam and floor exercise events.

Biles won gold in the floor exercise events at the World Championships in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2018, as well as at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

In the balance beam, she picked up bronze last year, in 2013 and at the Olympics, as well as gold medals in 2014 and 2015.

Biles had already set a record earlier in the Championships when she became the only woman to earn five all-around gold medals.