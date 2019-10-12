Chicago Marathon 2019: Route, Course Map, Times, Road Closures, Event Details

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

More than 45,000 runners from all 50 states and more than 100 countries will navigate the streets of the Windy City for the 2019 Bank of America Chicago Marathon this weekend.

Held every October, the Chicago Marathon is one of six World Marathon Majors, along with the races held in Boston, New York, London, Berlin and Tokyo. The first edition of this race was held in 1977, and it's taken place every year since, except for 1987.

Before the 42nd Chicago Marathon takes place on Sunday, here's everything you need to know for this year's race.

2019 Chicago Marathon Information

When: Sunday, October 13

Start time: 8:30 a.m. ET/7:30 a.m. CT

Course map: Available on ChicagoMarathon.com

Road Closures: More than 40 streets will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. CT, and they're not scheduled to reopen until between 10 a.m.-6 p.m. CT. A full list of closures can be found at ChicagoMarathon.com.

While the race officially begins at 7:30 a.m. CT, there will be several waves starting at different times. The second wave will leave the starting line at 8 a.m., followed by the third and final wave at 8:35 a.m. The starting and finishing line are at Columbus Drive in Grant Park.

There's supposed to be nice weather Sunday morning, which should make for great racing conditions. According to Weather.com, the high temperature for Chicago will be 53 degrees Fahrenheit. It will be partly cloudy, and high wind gusts won't develop until the afternoon.

Now, what should you expect from the actual race event? The top finishers should complete the marathon in a little more than two hours. Last year's winner on the men's side, Mo Farah of Great Britain, finished in 2 hours, five minutes and 11 seconds. The women's winner, Brigid Kosgei of Kenya, had a time of 2:18:35.

Farah, who is a four-time Olympic gold medalist, is back in the race again this year, as are 2017 champion Galen Rupp of the United States and 2015 champion Dickson Chumba of Kenya. 2019 Boston Marathon champion Lawrence Cherono of Kenya is also in the field.

On the women's side, Kosgei will also be in the race again this year. Not only did she win last year's Chicago Marathon, but she also won the Boston Marathon earlier this year.

The men's record for the race is 2:03:45 set by Dennis Kimetto of Kenya in 2013. The women's record is 2:17:18, set by Paula Radcliffe of Great Britain in 2002.

There should be tons of spectators, too, as an estimated 1.7 million people are expected to be on the sidelines of the course, which runs through 29 neighborhoods.

With an exciting field filled with elite competitors, as well as many others who will be running the race, some for the first time, and an after-race party that will last well into the afternoon, the Chicago Marathon makes for a fun Sunday in the city for those who participate and those who come to support.