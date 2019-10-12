Eliud Kipchoge Becomes First to Run Marathon in Under 2 Hours

HERBERT NEUBAUER/Getty Images

Eliud Kipchoge made good on his ambition to be the first person to run a marathon in under two hours, with the Kenyan completing the 1:59 Ineos Challenge in one hour, 59 minutes and 40.2 seconds.

Kipchoge, the Olympic and world champion, made history at Prater Park in Vienna, Austria, on Saturday. The four-time winner of the London Marathon finally achieved the feat after he finished 26 seconds short when he last attempted it at Monza in 2017.

The 34-year-old has joined some of the greats of running by setting a new standard in his field:

Kipchoge came up short in Monza, but he still set a world record. Although he smashed that milestone today, the new mark won't be recognised as an official tally by the IAAF because of the use of rotating groups of pacemakers, per BBC Sport.

Even so, Kipchoge still reflected on his amazing accomplishment and thanked those who had helped make it possible, per the Guardian:

"I am feeling good. It has taken 65 years for a human to make history in sport. After Roger Bannister (running a sub four-minute mile in 1954) it took another 65 years … I'm happy to be the man to run under two hours. No human is limited, and I'm expecting more people to do it after today.

"The 41 pacemakers are among the best athletes in the whole world … to all of them I want to say thank you, thank you for doing the job. We made history together."

The pacemakers split into teams, who ran in an open-v formation around the marathon legend. His path was also guided by neon green laser lights flashed from the rear of a pace car in front of the runners.

Even with what the IAAF deems assistance, the challenge facing Kipchoge in his pursuit of history was a daunting one:

Fortunately, he was running on a flat, even course and was able to set a strong early pace at the start of the 26.2-mile run.

Kipchoge steadily clocked up the right times to keep him on track to make history as he approached the halfway point:

He had to run four laps so the Kenyan eventually tallied over 40 kilometres worth of running. His projected time stayed in line with what he needed as Kipchoge crossed the crucial markers:

There was plenty of support for Kipchoge as he looked to be closing in on the record:

Even though things were close, the man who took gold at the Berlin marathon in each of the last two years summoned one last exceptional effort to finish in style:

While his record wasn't set at an open event, nor will it be acknowledged by the global athletics authorities, Kipchoge has done something truly remarkable. In the process, one of the legends of long-distance running has redefined what is possible in the sport.