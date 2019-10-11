Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka to Start ALCS Game 1 vs. Astros on Saturday

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 11, 2019

New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka delivers against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of Game 2 of an American League Division Series baseball game, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Masahiro Tanaka's postseason success makes him a natural choice to start Game 1 of the American League Championship Series for the New York Yankees

Per USA Today's Bob Nightengale, Tanaka will take the mound Saturday against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. 

Manager Aaron Boone announced James Paxton and Luis Severino will start Games 2 and 3, respectively, according to the New York Post's Joel Sherman.  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

