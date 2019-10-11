Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka to Start ALCS Game 1 vs. Astros on Saturday

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Masahiro Tanaka's postseason success makes him a natural choice to start Game 1 of the American League Championship Series for the New York Yankees.

Per USA Today's Bob Nightengale, Tanaka will take the mound Saturday against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park.

Manager Aaron Boone announced James Paxton and Luis Severino will start Games 2 and 3, respectively, according to the New York Post's Joel Sherman.

