Canelo Alvarez: GGG Being Challenged Makes Me Want to Fight Him Less

Canelo Alvarez made it clear in a teleconference that he has no interest in a third match with Gennadiy Golovkin.

"I said it before the fight, and I'm going to repeat it," Alvarez told ESPN's Dan Rafael and other reporters through an interpreter.

"For me that fight presents no challenge to me right now. We fought two times, 24 rounds. I beat him, so he represents no challenge. However, what he does represent is some good business, so if they offer me something really good, maybe the third fight can happen. But for me, no, because he represents no challenge for me."

Alvarez and Golovkin fought to a split-decision draw in Sept. 2017. One year later, Alvarez had his hand raised when he beat Golovkin by majority decision 115-113, 115-113, 114-114.

Alvarez also cited GGG's performance in a disputed win over Sergiy Derevyanchenko on Saturday.

"We saw it. Obviously for me, Derevyanchenko won the fight," Alvarez said.



"It was a fight where (Derevyanchenko) really looked well. It was his fight. Regarding Triple G, we all know, everyone knows, it's unnecessary to say more, but he looked slow, and I think I gave everyone the pathway to see how to hurt him, which is (to) the body, and that's what we saw."

The 29-year-old is now set to move up in weight class and face Sergey Kovalev for the WBO light heavyweight belt Nov. 2 in Las Vegas. Per Rafael, the teleconference mainly covered that bout.

Alvarez has a 49-1-2 record, with his only loss coming to the undefeated Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Despite moving up in weight for the bout, Alvarez is still listed as a massive -450 favorite ($450 bet to win $100) at the Caesars Sportsbook. That may not be too surprising considering Alvarez is listed as BoxRec's best pound-for-pound fighter in the world today and in the top 50 all-time.

Kovalev won't be easy to beat, however, as he's 34-3-1 with victories over the previously undefeated Anthony Yarde and Eleider Alvarez in his last two matches. He's ranked 11th on BoxRec's pound-for-pound list.

Kovalev last fought Aug. 24, when he beat Yarde via TKO. This will be Alvarez's second fight in 2019, as he beat Daniel Jacobs via unanimous decision on May 4.