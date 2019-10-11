Fantasy Alert: Tyreek Hill Week 6 Game-Time Decision After Collarbone Injury

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters Friday that wide receiver Tyreek Hill will be a game-time decision for Sunday's Week 6 clash with the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium.

Hill spent the week working with the Chiefs' scout team.

The 25-year-old wideout has been sidelined since suffering a clavicle injury during the team's Week 1 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported there's "optimism" he'll be cleared to return Sunday:

Although a game-time decision leaves fantasy owners in a difficult spot while preparing their lineups, the Chiefs' 1 p.m. ET kickoff time will provide early clarity on his status.

Hill is coming off a terrific 2018 campaign in which he recorded 87 catches for 1,479 yards and 12 touchdowns. He added 151 rushing yards, a rushing score and a punt-return TD.

His return could come at a perfect time for both Kansas City and fantasy teams. Sammy Watkins, who has operated as the No. 1 receiver in his absence, missed the week's first two practices with a hamstring injury.

It's unlikely the Chiefs will immediately thrust Hill into a high-volume role if he's cleared to play in Week 6, especially since the group of reserves—led by Demarcus Robinson, Mecole Hardman and Byron Pringle—has played so well.

While that could give him a lower floor than usual, it'd be difficult to leave him on the bench given his elite playmaking upside. Consider him a No. 2 fantasy receiver if he's active this week.

Hill should be a top-tier fantasy option over the second half of the 2019 season.