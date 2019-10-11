Nike Shuts Down Oregon Project After Alberto Salazar Hit with 4-Year Doping Ban

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 11, 2019

FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2015, file photo, Alberto Salazar watches a training session for the World Athletic Championships at the Bird's Nest stadium in Beijing. Salazar was excited about a performance-enhancing supplement he was trying out on his runners. The supplement ended up triggering a drawn-out investigation that led to Salazar’s four-year suspension from track and field. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)
Kin Cheung/Associated Press

Nike has closed down its Oregon Project after its founder, Alberto Salazar, was hit with a four-year ban from athletics by the United States Anti-Doping Agency.

Salazar, who founded the long-distance running group in 2001, was banned by USADA for "orchestrating and facilitating prohibited doping conduct" during his time on the project with endocrinologist Jeffrey Brown. 

Per Sky Sports, Runners World relayed a memo from Nike CEO Mark Parker that read:

"This situation, along with ongoing unsubstantiated assertions, is a distraction for many of the athletes and is compromising their ability to focus on their training and competition needs.

"I have therefore made the decision to wind down the Oregon Project."

Parker added that there is no evidence that athletes who participated in the Oregon Project took illegal performance-enhancing drugs and that Nike will help the athletes in organising new training arrangements.

Sports author David Epstein detailed the breaches made by Salazar, according to USADA:

Following USADA's announcement, Nike had backed Salazar in his appeal against the sanction, per the Guardian's Sean Ingle:

As part of the project, Salazar coached Sir Mo Farah to four gold medals in the 5,000- and 10,000-metre events at the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games. Farah left the Oregon Project in 2017 after six years.

Farah is set to defend his title at the Chicago Marathon on Sunday alongside Oregon Project athlete Galen Rupp, who took a silver medal behind the Brit in the 10,000-metre event in London in 2012.

Related

    Daniel Jones Showed Potential Despite Bad Game

    NYG rookie QB threw one TD and three INTs in loss to Pats

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Daniel Jones Showed Potential Despite Bad Game

    NYG rookie QB threw one TD and three INTs in loss to Pats

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    Astros and Yankees Set for ALCS Rematch for the Ages

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Astros and Yankees Set for ALCS Rematch for the Ages

    Scott Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    B/R's Picks for Week 6 ✅

    Our experts pick every game against the spread 🤑

    Featured logo
    Featured

    B/R's Picks for Week 6 ✅

    Our experts pick every game against the spread 🤑

    NFL Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    Teddy Bridgewater Made the NFL Look Silly

    An affordable, starting-caliber QB DOES exist, and the Saints are reaping the benefits, says @MikeTanier

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Teddy Bridgewater Made the NFL Look Silly

    An affordable, starting-caliber QB DOES exist, and the Saints are reaping the benefits, says @MikeTanier

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report