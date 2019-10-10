Bengals' Zac Taylor Says A.J. Green Won't Be Traded at Deadline Despite Rumors

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

A.J. Green is in the final year of his contract on an 0-5 team, but the Cincinnati Bengals don't plan to deal the star receiver.

"I've heard the speculation. We are not trading that guy," head coach Zac Taylor said Thursday, per Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic.

Green is yet to play in 2019 while dealing with an ankle injury, although he practiced on a limited basis Thursday for the first time since July, per Geoff Hobson of the team's official site.

If he returns soon, teams would trade a first-round pick to acquire the seven-time Pro Bowler, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports. A deal could depend on his signing an extension with his new team, although he is unlikely to do so with Cincinnati, per La Canfora.

This seems like it should motivate the Bengals to make a move before the Oct. 29 deadline. Green has heard the trade buzz, but he doesn't seem to mind.

"I don't fantasize about anything like that. I'm just trying to get healthy and go from there," he said, per Hobson. "I'm prepared for anything. A trade's not going to change who I am. I'm still going to play. I'm still going to be A.J."

Several contenders could use Green when he's at his best, as he's averaged 1,113 receiving yards and 7.9 touchdowns per year in his career. However, he appears set to remain with the Bengals through at least the end of the 2019 season.