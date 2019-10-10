Jalen Ramsey, Jaguars Owner Shahid Khan Had 'Heart-to-Heart' amid Trade Request

James Gilbert/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan expects star cornerback Jalen Ramsey to suit up this week.

"I think he's going to be playing this week, so hopefully you'll tune in to the Saints game," Khan said, per Katherine Ross of The Street. "You've got to balance what's good for the team with what the individual's wishes might be. ... I met him a couple of days ago, had a heart-to-heart, and I think we'll be able to come to whatever makes sense for all."

Ramsey has missed the team's past two games with a back injury, though that has coincided with the 24-year-old expressing a desire to be traded.

"I'm not sure if I've played my final game for the Jags yet or not, but my trade request still stands," Ramsey said on the Uninterrupted podcast in late September (h/t Mark Long of the Associated Press). "For me, respect is a huge thing. ... Once respect is lost for both parties, I think it is time to part ways."

Amid his trade request, he's missed game and practice time due to a back injury, the flu and the birth of his daughter.

"I'm going to continue being a top corner in this league for years to come," Ramsey said on the Uninterrupted podcast (h/t Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports). "The money will come, but money isn't everything. Peace and happiness means a lot more than the money."

Ramsey's discontent in Jacksonville appeared to hit a boiling point during the team's 13-12 loss to the Houston Texans in Week 2, when he got into a verbal altercation with head coach Doug Marrone and the two men had to be restrained.

The next day he requested a trade:

For the 2-3 Jaguars, getting their star cornerback on the field would be a huge plus as they look to remain in the playoff hunt this season. It's possible that Ramsey could still get dealt at some point, but for the time being, it appears he'll be returning to the field as a member of the Jaguars.