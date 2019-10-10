ALCS Bracket 2019: Schedule, Ticket Info, Odds and Predictions

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

The Houston Astros and New York Yankees led the American League in wins with 107 and 103, respectively.

While they took decidedly different paths to the ALCS, the two top dogs are now set to go head-to-head for a trip to the World Series.

The Yankees swept the AL Central champion Minnesota Twins in decisive fashion with a 23-7 run differential over the course of the three-game series.

The Astros similarly jumped out to a decisive 2-0 lead in the series, but the wild-card Tampa Bay Rays battled back with a pair of wins at Tropicana Field, setting up a decisive Game 5 on Thursday.

A four-run first inning was all the offense the Astros needed with Cy Young candidate Gerrit Cole twirling a gem, and a 6-1 victory punched Houston's ticket to the ALCS.

So, who will prevail in this battle of AL juggernauts?

ALCS Schedule

All times ET.

Game 1: Saturday, October 12 at Houston (8:08 p.m., FOX)

Game 2: Sunday, October 13 at Houston (8:08 p.m., FS1)

Game 3: Tuesday, October 15 at New York (TBD, FOX or FS1)

Game 4: Wednesday, October 16 at New York (TBD, FOX or FS1)

Game 5: Thursday, October 17 at New York (TBD, Fox or FS1)*

Game 6: Saturday, October 19 at Houston (TBD, Fox or FS1)*

Game 7: Sunday, October 20 at Houston (TBD, Fox or FS1)*

*-if necessary

Updated World Series Odds

Houston (+100)

New York (+310)

Predictions

Gleyber Torres continues to swing a hot bat

During the Yankees' ALDS sweep, Gleyber Torres went 5-for-12 with three doubles, one home run and four RBI, while also adding a pair of stolen bases.

The 22-year-old has three doubles, two home runs and 10 RBI in 13 career games against the Astros, so look for him to once again be the offensive catalyst of New York's high-powered lineup.

After finishing third in AL Rookie of the Year voting a year ago, he took his game to another level in 2019, hitting .278/.337/.535 with 38 home runs and 90 RBI en route to a 3.9 WAR season.

Can he earn his place in a long line of postseason heroes in the Bronx?

Zack Greinke bounces back with a strong start

The Astros had a chance to put the pesky Rays away in Game 3 of the ALDS with veteran Zack Greinke on the mound.

The 35-year-old entered the start with a respectable 4.03 ERA in 11 career postseason starts, including a 2.38 ERA in six starts during his time with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

However, he was met with a decidedly different outcome against the Rays, who struck three runs in the second inning and chased the veteran during a four-run fourth inning.

Greinke is a gamer with a wealth of experience, so look for him to bounce back with a strong start in the ALCS. Aside from DJ LeMahieu, who shared the NL West with him for several years, most of the Yankees hitters have seen little or none of Greinke. It's generally advantage pitcher in that situation.

Series Prediction: Astros in 6

In order to win this series, the Yankees will presumably need to find a way to win three games against the Astros' top three starters.

That three-headed monster of Justin Verlander (2.58 ERA, 300 K), Cole (2.50 ERA, 326 K) and Greinke (2.93 ERA, 187 K) is perhaps as good a trio as we've seen in recent postseason history.

The Yankees won 103 games for a reason, so don't expect a sweep, but getting the best of those guys three times and stealing a Game 4 win on the road when the Astros will likely turn to Wade Miley or Jose Urquidy is an extremely tall order.

