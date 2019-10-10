Naomi Osaka Intends to Represent Japan over USA at 2020 Tokyo Olympics

BEIJING, CHINA - OCTOBER 06: Naomi Osaka of Japan poses with the trophy during the medal ceremony after the Women's singles final match against Ashleigh Barty of Australia on day 9 of the 2019 China Open at the China National Tennis Center on October 06, 2019 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

Tennis star Naomi Osaka has announced she plans to represent Japan, her birth country, instead of the United States at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Osaka, 21, spoke to NHK (h/t BBC Sport) and confirmed she has begun proceedings to opt for Japanese citizenship: "It is a special feeling to aim for the Olympics as a representative of Japan. I think that playing with the pride of the country will make me feel more emotional."

The two-time major champion was born in Osaka, Japan, but moved to the United States when she was three. Her mother, Tamaki, is Japanese, while her father and coach, Leonard Francois, is from Haiti.

Per ESPN, dual-nationality citizen Osaka will be obliged under Japanese law to select one when she turns 22 on Wednesday, October 16.

       

