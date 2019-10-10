Brazil vs. Senegal Ends in 1-1 Draw in Neymar's 100th International Appearance

ROSLAN RAHMAN/Getty Images

Brazil's winless run stretched to three matches after only managing to draw 1-1 with Senegal in Thursday's friendly at the National Stadium in Singapore as Neymar made his 100th international appearance.

Roberto Firmino opened the scoring for the Selecao in the ninth minute, but Famara Diedhiou's penalty in first-half stoppage time ensured the spoils were shared after 90 minutes.



It means Brazil are now without a win since the Copa America final in July after losing to Peru and drawing with Colombia last month.

Despite it being a friendly, both managers fielded strong sides for the Singapore fixture:

Brazil set out their competitive stall early on when Dani Alves fouled Sadio Mane. They duly took the lead through Firmino just before the 10-minute mark.

Gabriel Jesus cut in from the right-hand side and fed Firmino on the edge of the six-yard area before the Liverpool man chipped goalkeeper Alfred Gomis.

Brazil dominated possession in the first half, but a Senegal break shortly after the opener from Mane showed there were cracks in their defence.

And on the stroke of half-time, just before Senegal had been denied a penalty after Jesus appeared to handle the ball, Brazil were punished.

Mane burst down the left flank and skipped past Alves only to be brought down by Marquinhos:

The referee pointed to the spot, and Diedhiou powered a low effort into the corner to square the game.

Neymar, who had a quiet first half, came out the blocks fast after the break, producing an effort on goal before Jesus went just wide with a lofted attempt in the 52nd minute.

Mane continued to threaten for Senegal, and before the hour he won a free-kick Kalidou Koulibaly put over the bar.

The Napoli man was then lucky to escape a sending off when he grabbed Jesus' shirt after the Manchester City man went through on goal.

With 10 minutes to go, substitute Richarlison forced a save as Brazil searched for a winner.

The potential for a Senegal shock was always there, though, and with four minutes remaining Mane hit the post with a curling effort from 20 yards.

In the dying moments, Neymar set up a fine move involving Jesus and Richarlison, but a last-gasp Koulibaly clearance meant honours finished even.

What's Next?

Brazil will hope to return to winning ways when they face Nigeria at the same venue on Sunday. Senegal, meanwhile, are back in action against Guinea next Thursday.